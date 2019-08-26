Springbok rugby star Eben Etzebeth. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town – Springbok rugby star Eben Etzebeth has denied allegations that he physically or racially abused anyone at the popular Die Water Gat pub and grill in Langebaan at the weekend. In a Facebook post on Sunday, Etzebeth, who has captained the Boks, said: "It is completely untrue and unfounded to claim that I physically or racially abused anyone in Langebaan as has been reported on social media. Multiple witnesses can corroborate that.

"I am and will always strive to be a true ambassador to this beautiful rainbow nation and the sport that I love."

Etzebeth had arrived at Die Water Gat with around 15 people at about 11pm on Saturday, pub owner Riaan Reeders said, Sport24 reported.

A man, who had to be removed, was allegedly involved in a scuffle in the upstairs section of the bar with members of Etzebeth's party.

According to Reeders, Etzebeth and his friends then left the pub at around 2am on Sunday and were then allegedly involved in another incident that took place in the street.

The Stormers lock, who has 78 Test caps, is expected to be named in Rassie Erasmus' 31-man squad for next month's Rugby World Cup in Japan this afternoon.

Accusations on social media and a video circulated alleged Etzebeth had assaulted and pointed a gun at a homeless man in the West Coast town.

SA Rugby said in a statement this morning: "The South African Rugby Union is a law-abiding member of South African society and has no tolerance of acts of violence or racial abuse. We will co-operate with the authorities in any way necessary.

"Our Rugby World Cup squad will have no place for anyone who transgresses those principles.

"But we also trust our people to act responsibly and tell the truth. We have spoken to Eben and he categorically denies any physical or racial abuse on his part as has been alleged in social media.

"He is a member of the Springbok squad and will remain so unless police authorities require our reconsideration."