Bok victory: Cyril declares public holiday – but only on December 15

President Cyril Ramaphosa says declaring a public holiday now would disrupt the writing of matric exams and that is why December 15 has been set aside to celebrate the achievements of the Springboks and all other top SA sportsmen and women. “I know that many of us want us to have a holiday now to celebrate.

But we should all agree that we should give our matriculants time to focus on their exams and celebrate afterwards. “In celebration of the Springboks’ momentous achievement and the achievements of all our other sportsmen and women – and as a tribute to the resolve of our united nation – I am declaring Friday, 15th December 2023 as a public holiday. “We declare this to be a day of hope, a day of celebration and unity.

“Our sportsmen and women have shown us what is possible. “We will succeed and we will ensure that we leave no-one behind,” Ramaphosa said in his address last night. He said the four times rugby world champions will receive a warm welcome when they arrive at the OR Tambo International Airport Tuesday from France where they defended their trophy.