Bolt axes 6 000 drivers for safety and non-compliance related issues

E-hailing service Bolt has permanently blocked 6 000 of its registered drivers across South Africa in the past six months in efforts to improve safety. According to the company, the strict measure to suspend the drivers was due to non-compliance and safety-related matters.

Bolt acting head of regulatory and policy Africa Weyinmi Aghadiuno said they believed the sanction against drivers would send a clear message to all other drivers using their platform. “It underscores our commitment to maintaining high standards of safety, professionalism, and respect, which are crucial for the trust and well-being of our community. We hope this action reinforces the importance of adhering to our guidelines and the serious consequences of failing to do so. “The company will continue to permanently block drivers and riders who have been reported for misconduct from accessing the platform. These operational measures aim to amplify customers’ safety features and trip experience on its platform,” said Aghadiuno.

The company was unable to elaborate on the offences that led to the sanctions or how many complaints it received against drivers during the period. Aghadiuno said it was paramount for the company to maintain the highest standards of safety and trust. “We understand the trust our customers place in us, and we are taking proactive steps to ensure their well-being during every ride. We believe that one incident is too many, and we want to ensure that our platform consists of top-rated drivers,” Aghadiuno. The City’s traffic service spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said the traffic service impounded 1 017 e-hailing vehicles for not having permits.

E-hailing services have been in the spotlight recently after a number of violent incidents. Last month 39-year-old Benedict Chitungu, a driver associated with Bolt, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder. Chitungu is accused of stabbing two women aged 20 and 21. He appeared twice in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

A week later a 21-year-old woman was robbed and raped while the alleged perpetrators drove around before dumping her in Kraaifontein. The woman requested a trip using another e-hailing app to take her home from work in Bellville. A 23-year-old man allegedly linked to the incident was arrested. Western Cape E-hailing Association spokesperson Siyabonga Hlabisa expressed shock at the number of suspended drivers, saying they could not afford to have such crimes that haunted the industry.