Bolt driver shot dead in Langa









Dylan Mawuto Picture: Supplied Cape Town – Family and friends of 27-year-old e-hailing driver Dylan Mawuto, who was shot and killed in Langa, say they will not rest until justice has run its course. Zimbabwean Mawuto, a father of three, was killed on Monday night at about 7pm while driving in Langa. It was not clear if he was responding to a client request or if anything was stolen. Bolt South Africa manager Gareth Taylor confirmed Mawuto was registered on the Bolt platform, but said he was last active on it on January 29. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of murder was under investigation but no arrest had as yet been made.

“According to reports, the deceased was found inside a Toyota Etios with a gunshot wound to his head. At this stage it cannot be confirmed whether the deceased was part of e-hailing services. Police detectives are following up on possible leads,” said Rwexana.

Mawuto’s brother, who did not want to be named, said the family identified the body at the Salt River mortuary yesterday.

“We are heartbroken by this and as soon as we heard what happened we also contacted our family back in Zimbabwe because it had already spread on social media.”

He also called for Bolt to investigate, saying they were aware he only worked for that e-hailing company.

Mawuto’s friend and colleague Munyaradzi Chidzenga said he last spoke to Mawuto at about 5pm.

“I tried to call him at 8pm to ask about his day and work but couldn’t reach him on his phone. A few hours later his sister called me and told me the bad news,” said Chidzenga.

The killing has caused a panic among e-hailing drivers, with a female driver, who did not want to be named, saying: “It’s not easy feeling so unsafe and I can’t begin to express my condolences.”

Taylor said they were actively engaging with national, provincial, local government and the police to improve safety for drivers.

