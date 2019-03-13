Picture: Brett_Hondow/Pixabay

Cape Town – Police thwarted a would-be hijacker who allegedly attacked and tried to hijack a Bolt (Taxify) driver in Table View. Police spokesperson Captain Adriana Chandler said police had been patrolling in the area.

“A Taxify operator experienced a horrific ordeal after he picked up a client in Athlone on the evening of Thursday, March 7.

"The client gave an address in Table View and the journey started. When they arrived in Table View, the client started to make strange comments and the Taxify operator became uneasy.”

She said the passenger asked if the driver had been hijacked or robbed and if he was wearing a seatbelt.

“The driver did not answer him. Suddenly, the client grabbed the safety belt and pulled it around the neck of the driver, telling him that he had a gun and that the driver had to take him back to Athlone, or he would be shot.”

Chandler said the driver drove down Koeberg Road and attempted to make a U-turn when Table View police officers noticed the vehicle and drove towards it.

“The Taxify driver lost control of the vehicle because the seat belt was being held tight around his throat. He drove into a street light pole.

"When the vehicle came to a halt, the driver managed to jump out of the window and ran towards the police vehicle. He shouted that someone was inside his car and had tried to hijack him.”

Chandler said officers approached the car and told the occupant to get out and lie on the ground. They searched him and found a knife on him.

The suspect was charged with assault, attempted hijacking and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Bolt could not confirm the incident and said that it had not received any reports of an attempted hijacking in Table View.

Meanwhile, Taxify driver Robin Mark Dreyden has been laid to rest after he died in hospital following an attack when he responded to a trip request in Durbanville.

He died of multiple stab wounds, and police have yet to make an arrest.

Bolt’s country manager Gareth Taylor said they would do everything possible to support the investigation by sharing any information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

Anyone with information about the stabbing can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

Cape Times