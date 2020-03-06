Bond between ANC MP, German in a football shirt epitomises what makes Cycle Tour special

Cape Town – On Sunday there will be two unusual men lining up to tackle the Cape Town Cycle Tour: one an ANC MP who says he often gets told he “doesn’t look like a cyclist” and the other a German "ambassador" in a Frankfurt Football Club jersey. The main things Capetonian Faiez Jacobs and Bornheimer Norbert Biba have in common are a love for the Cape Town Cycle Tour (or the Argus as they still like to refer to it) and fighting inequality, injustice and exclusion. This was why they met in South Africa in 1997: through Biba – who has hosted exhibitions in South Africa, among others Robben Island, and also taking a replica of Nelson Mandela’s cell on tour through Europe – being involved in the anti-apartheid movement as a member of the German Trade Union Confederation. Jacobs posted a quote of late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, a revolutionary leader whose entire existence served the purpose of liberating his people, on Twitter on Thursday, which epitomises what he and Biba both stand for: “I've been in revolt for years against ignominy, against injustice, against inequality, against immorality, against the exploitation of human beings." At this stage of their lives both Jacobs and Biba have accepted that while the 35 000 riders competing in the Cycle Tour enjoy and suffer equally on race day, the two of them cannot compete on equal terms. Finishing in five hours, on what is expected to be a windy day, is their goal – as well as having fun and enjoying the scenery.

Biba will be riding in his sixth Cycle Tour, having first taken part in 2010. It’s been said of Biba that he is not someone who seeks to be the centre of attention, but rather wants to get attention for the causes he stands up for.

Faiez Jacobs says there is no race like the Cape Town Cycle Tour. Picture: Supplied

“Apartness, persecution of Jews and discrimination of all kinds make the Frankfurt auto glazer Norbert Biba shudder so much that he fights against it with symbolic art,” the Frankfurter Neue Presse wrote of a man who used to work in the financial services sector.

Cycling is a chance for Jacobs and Biba, who have competed in a race in Frankfurt the past few years, to take a break from more serious matters.

As Jacobs says, they will be relying on “muscle memory” to complete the 2020 Cycle Tour, with neither having had much time to train.

“My first race was in 2010 when I was in Cape Town for an exhibition on Robben Island,” said Biba, who couldn’t make it last year because of a knee injury, having undergone an operation in August.

“I was cycling in a studio for four weeks, but I think I am quite prepared and the knee feels fine,” Biba said on Thursday.

Biba enjoys the atmosphere of the race, the scenery and the number of people who come out to support the riders, regardless of their prowess.

Before the Cape Town Cycle Tour, a group comprising Norbert Biba and Faiez Jacobs cycle to Tieties Bay on the West Coast and enjoy a weekend there. Picture: Supplied

"My most difficult race was in 2014 when I had a flat tyre. I didn’t feel well healthwise and I took a bit longer. But I managed nicely, even though I finished a little late," said Biba.

Biba and Jacobs have completed their usual pre-Cycle Tour ritual, cycling to Tieties Bay, 162km from Cape Town, with four other friends and enjoying a weekend there.

Jacobs said: “I know Norbert from the 90s already. Our friendship comes a long way. He was at the Cosatu national conference in 1997, where he was part of the German delegation, and we have maintained our friendship ever since.

"Our connection is strong due to our spirit of global solidarity. He supported the anti-apartheid struggle, is very supportive of the new dispensation and has an active interest in Africa’s welfare.

"It’s my 11th race and he has been doing it on and of for the last 10 years. Before the race, a group of us cycle from Cape Town to Langebaan, then go to Tietiesbaai. Then we do the Argus.

A happy bunch with their 2019 Cycle Tour medals. From left: Gavin Roberts from Wales, Quentin Joseph from Bishop Lavis, Colonel Nigel Jacobs from Manenberg, Richard Jewison from London, Faiez Jacobs from Mitchells Plain and Ian Ducat from Scotland. A knee injury prevented Norbert Biba from taking part. Picture: Supplied

“We are getting older. My comrades and I all support each other in the race. Some of them are super fit and they can complete it under four hours.

“Our target is four-and-a-half hours, but if it’s windy, probably five hours. Because we have done it so much, we have got a bit of muscle memory. What we didn’t do in practice, we make up for in commitment.

“I definitely know how to finish it. There’s great camaraderie amongst ourselves and we stop and support each other.

“We do something after the race and celebrate all our achievements. Agteros kom ook in die kraal (basically meaning everyone finishes the race in the end).

“There’s no race like the Argus. I’ve done a few international races, but being born and bred in Cape Town, nothing compares to the scenery and the sense of place and space.

“I always love hosting people and showing them my beautiful city. I love the route, it’s iconic, there is no route like this.

"I hear it often that I 'don’t look like a cyclist'. I have a busy schedule but it's a time of the year where I feel being fit and looking after your body is important."

