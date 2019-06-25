Photo: Facebook / Bonteheuwel Central Athletics Club

Cape Town – The Bonteheuwel Central Athletics Club (BCAC) has appealed for donations of old running shoes or takkies for some of its athletes. Formed last year, the club said it had already registered 60 athletes between ages 7 and 19 from Bonteheuwel, Kalksteenfontein and Langa.

BCAC founder Riyaad Avontuur said the idea of a running club for children began after he came out of drug rehabilitation and began spending time on the field with his daughter.

BCAC secretary Mellisa Abels said: “The club was started to keep kids off the streets and focused on the positive lifestyle that accompanies athletics. Many of them can only dream of having a pair of running shoes as the majority of our kids come from very poor backgrounds.

‘‘Riyaad opened the club as he’s been on a journeying with his daughter, who is 9 years old and a sprinter at the club. Last month we were sponsored by Street Fever with training gear. We generate funds with raffles and selling food or veggies within the club.

‘‘We have no permanent sponsors yet. Running shoes are an essential tool, especially for winter. We aren’t running on a track so our athletes’ feet are always wet and covered in blisters and cuts as they run barefoot. It’s a huge concern for us.”

Abel said the club had become a second home to the children in the area, they were now always on the field.

The club has launched its first, Running Shoe Project.

“The aim was to collect 500 pairs by Mandela Day and also distribute around Cape Town to athletes with similar needs. We wish this message could reach many people to get the help we need to reach our target or go beyond it, as that would be great. I believe it’ll be a great achievement. It’ll keep them motivated to always do their best,” Abel said.

Anyone wishing to donate running shoes can visit the drop-off point at Cedar Primary in Bonteheuwel.

For more information contact Abels at 0781328551 or email [email protected]