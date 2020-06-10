Bonteheuwel, Bishop Lavis residents up in arms as gang-related shootings spike

Cape Town – Gang-related shootings in Bonteheuwel and Bishop Lavis have angered residents, Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Graham Lindhorst says, after seven people were killed in the space of a week. Among the victims was two-year-old Zhario Johnson and his father, Moegamat Johnson. Police said they were investigating cases of murder. In the latest incident, Rifaat Thomas was shot and killed in Smalblaar Street on Monday. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the 21-year-old was shot and fatally wounded by unknown suspects while walking to a nearby shop. Just an hour before that, a shooting occurred in Karre Road, where a victim, aged 24, was also walking to a shop when he was shot multiple times and died on the scene.

“The circumstances surrounding these incidents are under investigation, but with no arrests so far. Police detectives are following up on leads,” she said.

Lindhorst said he visited some of the families and they were traumatised and shattered. He said the shootings had angered residents.

“The community is up in arms because they don’t know who is next,” he said.

He said they had engaged police to increase police visibility.

“We need to clean up the area and rid it of such violence. Residents can’t even go to sleep as they wonder who is going to be next. It’s sad. I believe there needs to be more police patrolling the area, because that’s the only way to curb the violence,” he said.

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said it was unacceptable that innocent people were being affected.

“We must accept that this is not just a Bonteheuwel problem, but is a problem across the Cape Flats and speaks to a bigger issue,” he said.

Anyone with information about the shootings can anonymously call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times