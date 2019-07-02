Cape Town – Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie was in tears at the sound of the voice of a family member who graphically replayed how an eight-month-old baby was alleged to have been sexually assaulted and raped. Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed on Tuesday that a case of rape has been registered for investigation after an incident occurred at Bonteheuwel Avenue in Bonteheuwel at about 2pm on Saturday. "Our detectives are following up on all leads," he said.

In a Facebook post late last night, McKenzie said: "My level of nausea far out ways my disgust at this case. Our communities have lost absolute respect for themselves when an 8 month old baby is so violently assaulted.

"I was in tears at sound of the voice of the family member who graphically replayed what is alleged to have taken place.

"While heartbreaking and sickening combined, as a community we've yet another opportunity to stand together and unite against this evil that besets us.

"I have spoken to the family and will meet with them first thing in the morning to get social workers and support services in place.

"I will fight bail for any individual arrested for this disgusting act and will ensure that with everything in my power that the heaviest and stiffest sentence is dealt to this individual.

"This young baby needs a united community to grow from this. We need to be in one voice condemning this moral decay of our society in the strongest terms.

"I am shattered but remain hopeful that this incident will not only unite our community but also give this baby the future she deserves."



Cape Times