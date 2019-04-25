The new law enforcement members of the Neighbourhood Safety Team to be deployed in Bonteheuwel in June. Photo: Sisonke Mlamla

Cape Town – Bonteheuwel residents have been urged to respect and work with the new Neighbourhood Safety Team (NST) that will be sent to the area to help curb gang shootings. Hundreds of law enforcement officers who are part of the NST will start working on the area’s streets in June.

The city’s Safety and Security Directorate assessed the training progress of the officers yesterday.

Additional funding for the deployment was secured by the Safety and Security Directorate in the city’s January Adjustments Budget.

Bonteheuwel Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Joseph Correia said they had seen more than 20 people killed since the start of the year.

“We are excited about this and will work the officers. We are expecting them to build a good relationship with community members and must prove to be trustworthy,” said Correia.

“We need these resources, hence we accept them with open arms. We are aware of the recent attacks on law enforcement in Mitchells Plain and trust this will not be an issue in our community.”

Mayor Dan Plato said the NST would help to address a long-standing need in Bonteheuwel.

“We are awaiting the finalisation of our draft Budget for the new financial year and if approved by the council, we plan to recruit and send at least 200 more enforcement staff in other areas of need in the city”.

The NST concept was first piloted in Delft, also outside Cape Town, in December 2017.

Safety and Security mayoral committee member JP Smith said: “The concept looks beyond policing or enforcement and also tackles other societal issues that, if left unchecked, can fuel crime or anti-social behaviour.

“Staff are expected to address service-related matters, whether broken street lights or missing drain covers, work with schools and other stakeholders in the area to address truancy and other challenges, tackle by-law infringements and suppress any other threats to the safety and well-being of the community.”

Cape Times