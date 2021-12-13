Bonteheuwel mom shot and killed in alleged gang crossfire

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a case of murder after a 29-year-old Bonteheuwel mother was shot and killed in alleged gang crossfire on Sunday night. Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said the woman was shot just after 9pm in Citrus Street.

"According to reports, Bishop Lavis police attended to a complaint of a shooting where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested," said Van Wyk. Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said the woman was shot while crossing the road with her 5-year-old child when the alleged gang rivalry shooting occurred. "She was caught in a crossfire of two rival gangs, the Funkies and the Playboys, where a bullet meant for a gangster was used to kill her. My deepest sympathy goes out to the family and friends of Nicky who this morning are coming to grips with what has happened.