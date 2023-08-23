Bonteheuwel musical foundation set to showcase youth talent

Youth from Bonteheuwel and other areas on the Cape Flats with a passion for music will showcase their talents at the community sports field this weekend during a winter gala. The Gino Oliver Music Development Foundation (GO Foundation) students have been taken under the wing of founder Gino Oliver, who started the initiative with one mission in mind – to change young lives, one note at a time.

The GO Foundation will exhibit their talents in a debut performance at the William Herbert Sports Field on August 26. According to the foundation, they have been training the youth every Saturday since February. Participating youth coming from areas including Kewtown, Delft, Mitchell's Plain and Manenberg. Oliver said: “With the incessant wave of gangsterism, and our youth coming from working-class areas like Kewtown, Delft, Mitchell's Plain, Manenberg and other areas, this is an attempt to keep them out of the clutches of gangs."

The GO Foundation teaches bass, trumpet, keyboard and vocal skills. Their tutors are also from the same communities. “The GO Foundation is a true community-driven initiative with everyone being volunteers. The parents of the youth also sacrifice their time and are part of the movement where they help out with administrative and other duties. At the moment the GO Foundation is self-funded. We use various events to raise funds and to acquire much-needed musical instruments,” said Oliver. The foundation was established at Oliver’s home, but shortly thereafter determination saw them acquiring much-needed space at the local Arcadia Primary School, where they also plan to have music sessions on Tuesday evenings from 6pm to 8pm.