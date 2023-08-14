Bonteheuwel woman, 36, shot dead, allegedly by man known to her

As the country observes Women’s Month, gender-based violence continues unabated. In the latest incident, a 36-year-old Bonteheuwel woman was shot and killed allegedly by a man known to her. The suspect is believed to have handed himself over to police.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the motive was under investigation. “Bishop Lavis police responded to a complaint on Sunday. On their arrival in Firethorn Street, Bonteheuwel, they found the body of a 36-year-old woman who sustained fatal injuries as a result of gunshot wounds. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. A 49-year-old man was arrested and detained,” he said.

Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Graham Lindhorst said the incident was believed to be a domestic-violence related matter and the residents welcomed the arrest. “It's a pity that it (the arrest) will not undo what has been done,” he said. Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie conveyed his condolences to the woman’s family and friends.

“I can confirm a shooting incident in Firethorn Street, Bonteheuwel on Sunday morning. “An adult female was shot and killed. The male suspect handed himself over to SAPS with the firearm. It is believed that she was shot while she was asleep. “I have engaged SAPS to investigate this matter further to assess if any other domestic violence cases or complaints were lodged against the suspect.