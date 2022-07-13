Boosting resources for maths and science

Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has rejected claims that it is not giving schools sufficient resources for Maths and Science, even as the number of pupils dropping the subjects remains high. According to the department, Covid-19 -- which saw rotational timetables being introduced -- the loss in teaching time and curriculum coverage contributed to pupils changing from the subjects to “boost their total scores and to be able to access higher education institution”.

In Grade 12 this year, 3 373 pupils switched to maths literacy, with the figure for last year being 3 857, and 3 484 in 2020. Education MEC David Maynier said post-pandemic, the WCED had developed improvement plans to support the recovery process in classrooms, as basic content and skills gaps still remained. Maynier was responding to a provincial legislature written question by ANC education spokesperson MPL Khalid Sayed about the impact of Covid-19 on the subjects in the grades, and catch up or support programmes run by the department.

Sayed said: "The number of pupils taking Mathematics and Physical Science is on the decline in the province. This is a cause for serious concern, and we will definitely take it up with the authorities, both in the province and nationally. More concerning is the number of pupils that have changed from Mathematics to Maths Literacy. Thousands of pupils have been allowed and/or encouraged to make this switch. This approach has the potential of keeping Mathematics white dominated." He blamed the WCED for allegedly not giving schools enough resources to employ qualified Maths and Science teachers. “In terms of staff establishment, the department is not providing sufficient numbers of qualified teachers. This, in turn, leaves schools with no choice but to phase out Mathematics and Physical Science. In other instances pupils themselves, due to limited curriculum support, take a decision to drop Maths for Maths Literacy in order to improve chances of passing,” said Sayed.

“The ANC reiterates its calls for the WCED to make provision -- under its special projects -- to rope in more Maths and Science tutors to assist schools and encourage pupils to take up these two subjects,” he said. Maynier said the department had not encouraged pupils to make the switch, and added it had implemented a wide range of programmes in order to encourage pupils to choose Mathematics. “We launched our Mathematics Strengthening Strategy 2022-2027 in April this year, to enhance performance and participation in Mathematics in our province.

