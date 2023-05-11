BOSA calls on Gordhan to drop appeal on power cuts

Cape Town - Build One South Africa (Bosa) has launched a petition calling on Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to ensure every school, hospital and police station is provided with uninterrupted energy supply in line with a recent high court order. The Gauteng High, Pretoria on Friday gave Gordhan 60 days to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to all government hospitals, clinics, schools and police stations following an application by the UDM, Action SA, Bosa and other political and civic organisations.

However on Monday, Gordhan announced the department’s intent to lodge an urgent appeal to set aside the judgment saying it would have unintended consequences for efforts to stabilise electricity grid infrastructure. The petition by Bosa calls on Gordhan to drop the court appeal and threatens mass protest action outside court on the day of appeal if he decides to proceed. A call was also made to the Department of Public Works (DPW) to suspend supply during load shedding to all ministerial homes until hospitals, police stations and schools are exempt from load shedding.

As well as moving all generators from ministerial homes to hospitals, schools and police stations. Outside the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, Gauteng, Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane said: “If Gordhan and his cabinet colleagues can receive uninterrupted electricity at their luxurious homes, then there is no excuse for hospitals, schools and police stations to go without. “Cabinet ministers have been shielded from blackouts by the government spending more than R7m to buy generators and inverters for them at their official homes.

“Minister Gordhan, we wish to remind you that every death at a hospital without power, every crime that cannot be reported or investigated due to load shedding, and every child’s education that is affected by classrooms in darkness, is on his hands. “Stop wasting time – and taxpayers’ money on frivolous court action - and get on with serving the needs of our people.” Maimane said it a gross violation of human rights, across all spheres of South African society.

DPE spokesperson Ellis Mnyandu maintained the DPE’s position had not changed. It would appeal the court ruling on load shedding and had no further comment as the matter was before the court. The DPW did not respond to requests for comment by deadline.