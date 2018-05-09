Cape Town - Employers in the bus sector have accepted the offer proposed by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) and the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council, while expressing dissatisfaction with the unions’ new offer.

The CCMA and council proposed a 8.75% wage increase for the first year and 8.25% for the second year for the unions and employers.

This was rejected by the employees in the bus sector, who tabled a new offer of a 9% increase in the first year and 8% in the second year, with all other terms to remain the same.

Meshack Ramela, a representative from the employer caucus, said on Saturday the bargaining council issued a new proposal for the employers and unions to consider.

On Wednesday, the employers agreed to seriously look into the proposed wage offer, he said.

“We have considered the council’s proposal and offered it to the unions. The counter-offer was never on our table; the unions are delaying workers returning to work.

‘‘There are 61 companies. The board of directors had from Saturday until Monday to consider what the council had pledged, and they met on Tuesday, having got a mandate from their boards to attend to the matter.

‘‘Then the unions sent their counter-offer. It was already late, meaning they were delaying the process of finding a settlement,” said Ramela.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyers said this was the closest that bus bosses and labour had been throughout the wage negotiations.

“The latest proposal brings the parties closer in terms of what has been put on the table previously. We are very hopeful that, within 24 hours, we may have an agreement,” said Dyke-Beyers. ‘‘It is a positive development. We are concerned about our frustrated passengers, because this has been an extremely difficult time for them.”

South African Transport Allied Workers Union spokesperson Zanele Sabela said a meeting was set to take place today between unions and employers and the venue was to be confirmed.

Sabela said they stood by their new offer and were hopeful everything would go well.

Cape Times