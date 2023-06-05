Cape Town - Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele has revealed that R1.6 billion has been spent by his department on the roll-out of set-top boxes for digital migrations. But, the DA noted with concern that although more than R200 million was spent every year, there was nothing to show amid delays in finalising the analogue switch off.

This comes after DA MP Tsholofelo Bodlani wrote to Gungubele enquiring about the total cost to date of the rollout of set-top boxes for the digital migration. “Since the finalisation of the broadcasting digital migration policy amendments in 2015, total payments for the rollout of set-top boxes to date is R1 690 981 216.42. “The costs were for the procurement of set-top-boxes and related accessories, indigent registrations, distribution and installation of decoders,” Gungubele said.

In May, Gungube said when he was delivering his 2023/24 budget speech that his department was engaging with stakeholders and roleplayers regarding the transition from analogue to digital broadcasting. “Once this consultation process is completed, we will announce the final date for analogue switch-off, which will free up much needed spectrum in accordance with the President’s directive,” he said. However, Bodalni at the weekend said the DA noted with concern that the delays in finalising the analogue switch-off haD held the country at ransom while delaying other development projects such as the sale of spectrum.

“The deadline for the analogue switch-off was Wednesday 31 May 2023, yet the Minister and department are clearly nowhere near ready,” she said. Bodlani also said Gungubele had made a commitment in the portfolio committee to provide an update to Parliament in the next committee meeting scheduled to sit on Tuesday. “The Minister advised that he is meeting with officials on Thursday and has requested the indulgence of the committee.

“This is yet another ANC failure of sticking to court deadlines and just shows what their attitude is to the judiciary in this country. “The DA is conscious of the fact that this will become yet another instance where the government is in contempt of court when the deadline is missed.” Bodlani also said while her party noted that the cost was for the procurement of set-top-boxes and related accessories, indigent registrations, distribution and the installation of the decoders, there was very little to show for the cost attached.