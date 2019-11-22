Boy, 14, left an orphan after Milnerton flat blaze kills five family members









Picture: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Three children, including an infant, and two adults died in a fire in Milnerton on Friday morning. A 14-year-old boy, who sustained burn wounds to the head and was taken to hospital, was the only family member to survive. At around 1.16am, firefighters responded to smoke billowing from a flat on the ground floor of a building in Nqabe Street in Joe Slovo Park, a City Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said. "On arrival, residents informed the staff that there were persons inside the flat. "The bodies of one adult male and female, two minors and an infant (genders unknown) were discovered inside the flat.

"A fourth child, a boy aged 14, sustained burn wounds to the head and was treated and transported to a hospital.

"The fire was extinguished at 02:00 and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service."

At the end of last month, a 3-year-old boy died after his house caught alight in Nomzamo, near Strand.

Nomzamo councillor Sitembile Mfecane, who visited the family afterwards, told News24 that the fire may have been started by a candle.

"During the night, the electricity went off because they didn't have enough. One of the boys of the house asked the grandmother to buy electricity, but she said she would in the morning and said he must sleep," Mfecane said.

The 12-year-old boy apparently then lit a candle, he said.

"When the fire started, the family tried to help and break the windows, but they were too late. The father is devastated."

Cape Times



