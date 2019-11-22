Cape Town – Three children, including an infant, and two adults died in a fire in Milnerton on Friday morning.
A 14-year-old boy, who sustained burn wounds to the head and was taken to hospital, was the only family member to survive.
At around 1.16am, firefighters responded to smoke billowing from a flat on the ground floor of a building in Nqabe Street in Joe Slovo Park, a City Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
"On arrival, residents informed the staff that there were persons inside the flat.
"The bodies of one adult male and female, two minors and an infant (genders unknown) were discovered inside the flat.