Boy, 15, dies attempting to save three friends still missing at sea









The search continues for three teenagers who went missing in the surf at Three Anchor Bay yesterday. Picture: Leon Knipe / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – A 15-year-old who attempted to save his friends at Three Anchor Bay in Sea Point on Sunday sadly got into difficulty himself and was declared dead after extensive cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) attempts. The search for his three friends, aged 15, 16, and 18, continues. National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the teenager’s body was discovered by surfers. “We had two teenage males and one teenage female who had gone missing in the surf while another male was recovered. "The NSRI rescue craft was taken to the Three Anchor Bay slipway where paramedics conducted extensive CPR. Sadly, after all efforts were exhausted, he was declared deceased,” said Lambinon.

A police diving unit was deployed to continue the search for the teenagers.

Lambinon said the three were believed to have been swept out to sea by a rip current when the 15-year-old went out to help them. He also got into difficulty.

Three NSRI stations, a Skymed ­helicopter and emergency services were among the services deployed for the search-and-rescue operation.

By 6pm yesterday there was still no sign of the missing teens, who were from Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo, Lambinon said.

“The focus has now shifted to the families of the deceased and of the missing teenagers. All emergency services are helping the families during this very difficult time while the search continues,” said Lambinon.

Local surfer Deon Bing, who helped in the recovery of the 15-year-old, said the incident occurred at a time when “there was a pulse in the swell”.

“We had heard the screams from bystanders and myself and three other surfers went to help the youngster, who was the closest at the time. We tried to pump his chest while at sea, but continued efforts at shore were unsuccessful.

“It all happened very quickly and it was very unfortunate. It was high tide at the time,” said Bing.

The drowning came just a few days after three unidentified bodies had washed up at sea at Mnandi Beach.

The police were investigating whether two of the bodies were those of two men, aged 17 and 25, who apparently drowned on November 18.

The two are believed to be from Delft and Port Elizabeth and drowned after getting into difficulty.

Meanwhile, the search for a missing 15-year-old Belhar boy who disappeared in the surf at Fishermans Walk, Strandfontein, also continues.

Cape Times