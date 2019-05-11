Photo: City of Cape Town

Cape Town – The City's Law Enforcement Social Housing Unit (SHU) have arrested four male suspects for the alleged possession and/or dealing in drugs over the last three days, including a teenager. At about 1pm on Friday, SHU officers arrested a 15-year-old male suspect age in Ravensmead for allegedly dealing in drugs, the City said.

Seven packets of tik were discovered, of which three were found hidden in the wall of a flat and other packets pegged on the washing line. A total of R582 in cash was found on the suspect.

The 15-year-old suspect was released back into his grandmother's care due to his age and was told when to appear in court.

In Bokmakierie, Athlone a 37-year-old was arrested for allegedly dealing in dagga. Fifteen dagga sticks and 12 dagga parcels was confiscated.

In Manenberg, a 36-year-old male suspect was arrested for the possession of mandrax, while in Uitsig a 21-year-old male suspect was arrested for the possession of mandrax.

On Thursday, officers on patrol in Kensington spotted an adult male behaving in a suspicious manner. They approached him and he fled.

The officers chased him and caught him in the yard of a house known for gang activity. He was found in possession of a firearm, magazine and eight live rounds of ammunition. The 23-year-old suspect was arrested and charged.

In Muizenberg, officers confiscated a firearm with an expired permit from a man who claimed he was sobering up on the beach. When officers spoke to him, he claimed to have a firearm in his car.

They checked and the permit of the firearm was found to have expired. He was arrested and charged.