Cape Town – Three males have been arrested in separate incidents after police seized unlicensed firearms and drugs.
Yesterday afternoon, Flying Squad members arrested a 37-year-old male found in possession of an unlicensed firearm in Athlone.
"The alert members were conducting stop-and-search operations in the area and saw a suspicious man. The members approached him, a body search was conducted and a prohibited firearm was found in his possession," Western Cape police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said on Monday.
The suspect was subsequently arrested and is expected to make a court appearance soon for possession of unlicensed firearm.
In an unrelated incident yesterday, Operation Lockdown members, while conducting an intelligence-driven operation at Wesbank, arrested a 38-year-old male found in possession of an unlicensed firearm, a 3.8 special revolver with rounds of ammunition, and 80 mandrax tablets and four half-mandrax tablets.