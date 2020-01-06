Boy, 16, among suspects held over unlicensed firearms, drugs in Cape Town









File picture: Pexels Cape Town – Three males have been arrested in separate incidents after police seized unlicensed firearms and drugs. Yesterday afternoon, Flying Squad members arrested a 37-year-old male found in possession of an unlicensed firearm in Athlone. "The alert members were conducting stop-and-search operations in the area and saw a suspicious man. The members approached him, a body search was conducted and a prohibited firearm was found in his possession," Western Cape police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said on Monday. The suspect was subsequently arrested and is expected to make a court appearance soon for possession of unlicensed firearm. In an unrelated incident yesterday, Operation Lockdown members, while conducting an intelligence-driven operation at Wesbank, arrested a 38-year-old male found in possession of an unlicensed firearm, a 3.8 special revolver with rounds of ammunition, and 80 mandrax tablets and four half-mandrax tablets.

The value of drugs are yet to be determined, Malo said. The suspect is expected to appear in court soon for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition as well as dealing in drugs.

In Elsies River yesterday, police officers on crime-prevention patrols at Southern Cross in Salberau arrested a 16-year-old boy after he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

"The suspect immediately fled the scene on foot when he noticed a police vehicle and was pursued," Malo said.

"He threw an object over a nearby fence and it was discovered that it was a loaded 9mm pistol. The suspect was arrested and is due to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court today for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition."

Cape Times