Boy, 16, held for allegedly killing Southern Cape teenager

Staff Writer

Cape Town – A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder for allegedly stabbing to death 17-year-old Franzlin Willemse from Rosedale in Pacaltsdorp.

The teenager was arrested in the Southern Cape town early on Sunday morning after police were alerted to the murder scene in Lamech Street, said police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie.

“When members arrived on scene, they were greeted by an angry mob of people who surrounded the body of the deceased that was lying in the street.

’’Upon inspection of the body, members discovered that the deceased has suffered a stab wound to the chest. He was declared dead by paramedics on scene.