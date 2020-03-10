Boy, 4, dies after stepping on live wires in Marikana

Cape Town – A 4-year-old Marikana boy is the latest resident to be electrocuted as a result of illegal connections in the area. The child was playing with friends in an open field next to a local shop on Saturday when he stepped on live wires and collapsed. According to residents, two children and three adults have been electrocuted in the area over the past two years. Since occupying the land in 2013, the residents have battled waves of evictions and fought for services, including the installation of formal electricity. Community leader Madiekielitso Dirubo said while people understood the dangers of illegal connections, they had no other choice. “If the City stopped fighting, bought the land and gave us services, people would not be desperate to make their own connections.

“All those lives lost could’ve been prevented. Instead of being given flushing toilets, we were dehumanised with a bucket system, and we have been complaining for years about the lack of street lighting and formal electricity,” Dirubo said.

City Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi said: “This settlement was formed from various illegal land invasions of privately owned land.

“As it is privately owned land, South African law prohibits the City from installing underground services as this amounts to improving private land with public money.”

Booi said the City made offers to purchase the private properties, however the landowners allegedly refused the offer because of a dispute in respect of the purchase price.

“In other words, the landowners want a higher price than what is being offered by the City.

“This matter went to the Supreme Court of Appeal. The parties have now agreed to refer the determination of the dispute to arbitration,” he said.

