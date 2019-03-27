File photo: Pexels

Cape Town – A 5-year-old boy from Bonteheuwel, caught in the crossfire during a suspected gang-related shooting, cannot be operated on because the bullets are lodged too deep in his body. He was rushed to the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital after sustaining two bullets in his buttocks and one in his back.

A 7-year-old girl sustained a flesh wound to her leg during Sunday’s shooting and was later discharged at Vanguard Hospital.

The two were playing in the front yard of the boy’s home in Syringa Street when they were wounded.

A 32-year-old man was also shot multiple times in the leg and was taken to Groote Schuur Hospital.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said cases of attempted murder were under investigation and no one had been arrested yet.

“Three victims were shot and wounded. The girl was treated on the scene while the other two victims were transported to hospital.”

The area’s ward councillor, Angus McKenzie, said the man, who was not related to the family, had run into the yard when gunmen came after him.

“We want him to inform the police who the shooter was as innocent children have been injured and traumatised.”

He said the boy was “recovering well”.

Professor Sebastian van As, head of trauma at the Red Cross, said stray bullets were taking a toll on children living in the gang-infested area.

“About 60% of children are hit by stray bullet. The number of accidental gunshot injuries is a shocking measure of how many bullets are being fired in communities.

"Every year, we get a child who dies from gunshot wounds to the head and some are hit in the spinal cord and end up paralysed. There is also a psychological effect.

“Even once a young victim has healed from the bullet wound, the implications ricochet into every area of a child’s life,” said Van As.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

