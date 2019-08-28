Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the boy died shortly after having been electrocuted. File photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The police and the George municipality have joined forces in curbing illegal cable connections. This after a 9-year-old boy died while playing with live cable wires in Thembalethu last week.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the boy died shortly after having been electrocuted.

“It was a horrific accident and was as a result of the boy playing with live cabling wires. An inquest docket was opened for investigation.

“Although this is not a prevalent or trending crime pattern, we have noticed that this occurs mainly in informal settlements. We were alerted to the matter and operational members are in the Thembalethu area, to monitor the situation.

"The municipality and SAPS are working together in this regard,” said Pojie.

George municipality spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose has appealed to residents to report illegal electrical connections, as this practice has led to fatalities previously.

Municipal manager Trevor Botha said the illegal connections created highly dangerous conditions.

“I am deeply concerned for the lives of innocent children, adults, as well as animals. The loss of a young life, as happened in August this year, should never take place.

"I appeal to our citizens to prevent this danger, report illegal connections so that they are removed. An illegal connection not only puts the perpetrator in danger of electrocution, risking injury and death, but also the rest of the community.

These connections lie across pathways and walkways, where anyone passing can easily be electrocuted.

“An additional risk is that illegally connected wires can also make contact with other items such as roofs, gutters and washing lines, making these items live and able to conduct electricity.

“Children can easily be killed, due to their lower weight, as a result of illegal connections not having earth leakage protection,” said Botha.

Botha said money was also spent on repairs and vandalism.

“Where people have connected themselves illegally, George municipality will continue to actively find the perpetrators and lay criminal charges against them.

"In terms of the Criminal Procedures Act, interference with and the damage to municipal property, could be regarded as sabotage and should someone be found guilty of such an offence, a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years can follow,” said Edwards-Klose.

Illegal connections can be reported to 044 803 9222 or 044 801 9222 or after hours on 044 801 6300.

Alternatively, contact police anonymously on CrimeStop at 08600 10111 or SMS CrimeLine on 32211.

Cape Times