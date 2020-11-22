Brackenfell High protest: EFF searching for missing beret, say they will embark on door-to-door campaign if not returned

Cape Town - The EFF is searching for the red beret nicked off a party member during a Brackenfell High school protest that turned violent earlier this month. The EFF protested for a second time against alleged racism outside the school on Friday after reports of a whites-only matric masquerade ball last month. In the previous week’s protest, a man was filmed grabbing a party member’s hat during heated confrontations between the EFF, residents and school parents. The party has now called for the man who allegedly took the beret to return it, saying it would embark on a door-to-door campaign if he did not. “We further reiterate the call for the terrorist Johann Spies to return the beret of the EFF, or the EFF will conduct a door-to-door campaign in Brackenfell to retrieve our symbolic mark of resistance ourselves,” said the party in a statement.

Brackenfell ward councillor Rhynhardt Bresler said he did not believe that the red beret was in Brackenfell.

“I heard about it in the previous incident, I believe there was a red beret taken. I believe that was one of the reasons they came yesterday, it was said that they were going to come back to search this red beret but that is all I know about it. I don’t think it's in Brackenfell at all,” he said.

“Most of the people that were involved in that first incident were not from Brackenfell, it was people from outside, so-called 'supporters of Brackenfell' community that were involved in the previous protest. I don’t think its in Brackenfell at all,” Bresler added.

