Brackenfell rape accused officer set to appear in court

CAPE TOWN - A Brackenfell police officer who is alleged to have raped a young woman is expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The officer, who took a short trip outside the province following the alleged incident last week, was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) when he returned home at the weekend.

IPID spokesperson Grace Langa said the suspect was arrested on Friday. “We could not arrest him because he was out of the Western Cape so he returned (in the) morning to find investigators waiting for him,” she said. Western Cape police have also instituted an internal disciplinary process against the officer.

When the Cape Times tried to speak to the 26-year-old woman on Sunday, she was still overwhelmed and could only say: “Knowing he has been arrested is helping a bit but I am still shaken and scared because he threatened to kill me if I told anyone about this. Remember, this is a police officer so who knows what might happen?” A friend of the woman said they will try to make it to court on Monday for support but if they could not, they would make sure to attend the bail hearing. “This is still new so she is not okay. The arrest has brought some sought of relief. We are hoping that the law will really be on her side and the case does not drag (on).”

The complainant had last week attempted to report an assault case against her partner who allegedly hit her with a bottle but was allegedly not assisted at the police station. According to the friend, the couple had another altercation, after which she called the police and the arresting SAPS officer and his colleague attended. The cop apparently suggested that they take her to sleep at the friend's place for safety reasons.

“They drove to the police station because she first wanted a case to be opened against her boyfriend. “When they arrived at the police station the officer apparently insisted that his colleague remains behind. “That is when he drove near the Stellenbosch intersection, raped her, and threatened to kill her,” the friend said.