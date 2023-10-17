Brackenfell teen innovator makes waves at Eskom Expo International Science Fair

A young scientist from Brackenfell has caught the attention of the science and engineering community after constructing an automated pool chlorinator with a feedback control loop, which was showcased at the Eskom Expo International Science Fair. The cutting-edge device by 15-year-old Jessica Visser, a pupil at Protea Heights Academy in Cape Town, offers a practical solution for pool owners, aiding them in efficiently maintaining their pools by regulating chlorine levels.

The system employs a calibrated probe to measure the pool's chlorine content and if levels fall too low, it automatically dispenses the required amount of chlorine. With minimal human intervention required, pool owners only need to install the system and ensure the chlorine container is replenished as needed. At the science fair, RS South Africa awarded Jessica a RS voucher worth R10 000 after successfully showcasing her research project.

Jessica, who represented the Eskom Expo Stellenbosch region, was also awarded a Silver medal. “I was ecstatic to see that my hard work paid off, and I really appreciate all the recognition that I received for my project. The competition in the engineering category was really intense,” she said. “I really enjoy doing physics at school, and understanding how things work. My school also encourages us to be innovative and to think outside of the box. I am a member of the school’s robotics team where I learnt how to put together various electronic components and to programme them. I used that knowledge to design and build my project.”

Jessica, who enjoys playing hockey, arts and crafts, reading and coding, plans to study engineering. “I hope to get entrance at a university to study engineering, but I am not yet sure which engineering field I want to study, possibly mechanical, electronic or even mechatronic engineering,” she said. Eskom Development Foundation acting chief executive Mologadi Motshele said: “The Foundation extends its warmest congratulations to the remarkable young scientists who enthusiastically participated in this year's Eskom Expo International Science Fair. The ground-breaking projects that graced the fair, showcased the exceptional talent and innovation of the youth. We wish each participant the very best in their future endeavours.”