Brave 10-year-old rescues cousin, 5, from pit bull attack

Cape Town - Ten-year-old Mbangi Guzi from Khayelitsha bravely came to the rescue of her young cousin Milani who was savagely being mauled by a pit bull.

Milani, aged five, was attacked by the dog on Friday morning in her yard just before going to school.

Milani’s head was severely scarred, but she survived.

The child's aunt Lavisa Guzi said she was to take Milani to school that morning.

“My way to work passes by her school so sometimes I drop her off. She came to my house which is a few houses away from where she stays to remind me to not forget her. Milani went back to her home and just after entering the yard, the dog from three houses away came running and attacked her. Milani’s cousin Mbangi ran inside to report the dog broke loose from its chain. The dog owner was inside the house with my family and everyone could hear her crying.”

She said residents and the dog owner were scared to intervene and stood at a distance, screaming for help.

Milani’s grandmother attempted to pull the dog away and pry its mouth open, but failed.

“At that point the child had even stopped crying. Mbangi came out of nowhere with a jug of cold water and poured the dog. That is how the dog let go of her head and ran away. Blood was just everywhere and her head was damaged. If it was not for the water Milani would have died.

“We rushed her with the dog owner to a doctor who referred us to Khayelitsha Day Hospital. We called her parents who were at work and they came,” said Guzi.

While the Cape Times visited the family on Sunday Milani’s mother, Siyamthanda said the family was unhappy that the law enforcement was called on Friday but by Sunday afternoon they had not arrived.

“We want a negligence case to be investigated because we believe that if the dog owner's yard had a gate, the dog would have not attacked the child. This is a vicious dog and they should have taken extra precautions.”

City law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dayson said their officers were dispatched on Sunday to investigate the complaint and take appropriate action in terms of the Animal By Law.

“Due to operational constraints over the weekend there has been a long delay in attending this complaint. We apologize for the inconvenience. The owners handed the dog in at the Animal Welfare Society Saturday.”

Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abrahams said the incident related to a contravention of the City Bylaws.

“These dogs are usually brought to the SPCA for safekeeping until law enforcement complete their investigation and make a decision in terms of the fate of the dog.

“The SPCA encourages responsible pet ownership of all breeds but Power breeds require a greater level of responsibility. We are always so saddened when events like this occur. We send our well wishes to the child and hope for her speedy and full recovery,” said Abrahams.

[email protected]

Cape Times