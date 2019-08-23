Cape Town – A Khayelitsha dog named Lucky survived a bullet wound in the neck after being shot at home in Site C. His family believes Lucky took the bullet for them.

Animal clinic SA Mast founder and director Tamsin Nel said four armed men entered the property of Lucky’s family home and he started barking.

“Lucky’s guardian, her boyfriend and two young children were visiting her cousin’s house. The cousin wasn’t in, but his girlfriend was.

“At some point four (alleged) gangsters came on to the property and shot Lucky, who goes with his guardian wherever she goes.

"After they shot him, one of the gangsters entered the house looking for the cousin, who is apparently a member of a rival gang and was recently released from prison,” said Nel.

Lucky was shot in the neck but, according to Nel, by some miracle the bullet missed all vital organs.

Lucky was immediately taken into surgery where Dr Chloe Botting successfully removed the bullet.

“The bullet travelled all the way to the other side of his body, missing the carotid artery and every vital organ before being lodged in his right shoulder.

"Basically the chances of this kind of ‘flight path’ are a billion-to-one and this dog should not be alive,” said Nel.

Lucky’s guardian, who asked not to be named, said: “We heard shots and Lucky crying. When we opened the door, we saw him bleeding heavily. I was terrified and still cannot believe that someone could do this to my dog.

“We rushed Lucky to the hospital where they removed the bullet.”

Lucky is said to be in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

Cape Times