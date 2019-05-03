File photo: AP Photo/Sayyid Abdul Azim

Cape Town – Three NGOs from Kenya, South Africa and the US are joining forces to shine the spotlight on girls' rights and wildlife conservation in Kenya. The organisations are Brave (South Africa), Global Girl Media (US) and Samburu Media (Kenya) and will join efforts to train 12 young women from the age of 14-19 years in digital media, leadership and conservation awareness.

Known as Unearth, the programme aims to empower girls to be both media makers and decision-makers, and to inspire girls and women to pursue careers in conservation, environmental justice, law and journalism/media, from the grassroots level to the most senior leadership positions and connect girls with mentors in these fields.

The project includes a five-day training and road trip across Kenya’s wild spaces for girls living on the perimeters of some of that country’s most remote and wildest places, to teach them to become digital storytellers, girls’ rights advocates and conservation champions.

On Sunday, the girls are expected to board on a cross-country road trip, travelling in an overland truck to experience and explore the Namunyak and Sera Conservancies, Samburu National Park, Ol Pejeta, and Laikipia.

The girls will focus on the intersection of trafficking of girls and women with trafficking of wildlife, and the role that girls can have as decision-makers and leaders in shaping conservation issues in their communities.

Brave’s founder and human rights lawyer who is organising the road trip to wildlife conservancies and parks, India Baird, said: “Girls and women are rarely the perpetrators, and most often the victims, when conflict around land and wildlife arises, they have the most to gain for themselves and for their children to entrench sustainable conservation solutions that ensure and protect the rights of all.”

Global Girl Media, led by its co- founder, Amie Williams, will provide an intensive journalistic media training, designed to improve practical IT skills, research, critical thinking, public speaking, writing, video/film-making, and advocacy that will enable them to interview, record, and share stories of themselves and their peers throughout the project.

Samburu Girls' Foundation is a global leader in the protection and empowerment of Kenyan girls and will continue the work of the project in its ongoing work with young women, many of whom have experienced female genital mutilation, child marriage and beading.

