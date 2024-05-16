‘Brazen attacks’ on City’s enforcement officers are a growing concern

The City has condemned attacks on enforcement service officers this week, saying incidents of interference and resistance by people breaking the law, but also by bystanders, was becoming commonplace. Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said six officers had come under attack in the execution of their duties.

In Hout Bay, a group of men assaulted two law enforcement officers on Monday, while they were issuing a fine for an Amaphela taxi found to be obstructing traffic. Late on Tuesday afternoon, four traffic officers were taken to N1 City Hospital for medical treatment after an incident in Milnerton that resulted in the arrest of two suspects. “Two of the officers were conducting enforcement operations in the area, when they spotted an overloaded Toyota Quantum, just after 5pm.

“The driver refused to stop, and after a short chase, he was brought to a halt, but immediately started assaulting the officers and resisting arrest. “A second taxi then stopped, and that driver too joined the assault,” Smith said. The officers managed to call for backup, as a crowd had gathered and started threatening them, Smith added.

“Two more colleagues arrived, and they managed to arrest the two suspects, despite the fracas.” According to Smith, the suspects were detained at Milnerton SAPS on a number of charges including reckless and negligent driving, assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, damage to council property and failing to comply with a lawful instruction. “We condemn these brazen attacks on our staff, and I call on the justice system to deal swiftly with these suspects. Work is ongoing to track down the suspects in the Hout Bay matter,” Smith said.

“These incidents of interference and resistance by persons breaking the law, but also bystanders, is becoming all too commonplace.” Meanwhile, the City said due to safety concerns in Schaapkraal and the immediate surrounding areas, its electricity teams have been attending to repairs and replacing infrastructure with the assistance of police and City law enforcement teams. “The safety of members of staff and contractors remains of utmost consideration.

“Our teams have repeatedly repaired and replaced the same critical supply infrastructure in Schaapkraal and this is simply unsustainable. On Sunday, our teams attended to damaged infrastructure and restored supply to residents; however, when the work was completed and teams had left the area, the same infrastructure was vandalised again . “Electricity supply has been restored to the affected Schaapkraal residents; however, a small number of the affected residents will be without supply for a longer time, until the damaged infrastructure is replaced entirely. “Our electricity teams are engaging with all relevant stakeholders to discuss the crisis-level vandalism in the area,” said acting Mayco member for energy Siseko Mbandezi.