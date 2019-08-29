Father-of-three Darryl van Reenen with his wife Mandy Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – The 46-year-old Darryl van Reenen wasn't only focused on being the owner of a bread factory – he also found time to serve as a neighbourhood watch patroller and helped to uplift the homeless in his community. The Strand Neighbourhood Watch, among many, has expressed its condolences after the father-of-three after was killed in an armed robbery at his Blue Ribbon bread factory in the Strand industrial area.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that a "shooting incident happened during a business robbery at a bakery in De Kock Street, Strand, on Tuesday at 6.35pm".

Van Wyk didn't want to elaborate whether anyone else was injured in the incident or what the robbers had escaped with.

"This office doesn’t want to divulge further information as the investigation is currently in a sensitive stage," he said.

The Strand Neighbourhood Watch posted on social media on Wednesday: "Today with great sadness and loss, we mourn the tragic loss of a patroller and friend Darryl van Reenen. Darryl was shot and killed during a robbery at his factory.

"Our deepest sympathy, thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones, family and friends. R. I. P. Darryl - you will be missed."

Rina van Aarde commented: "Such terribly sad news. We’ll miss him terribly! He was always smiling and so friendly. Praying for you Mandy and the whole family."

"May his soul rest in peace. I already miss him for the kind & loving person he was, This is so sad," Amanda Revell posted on Facebook.

Strand Neighbourhood Watch spokesperson Philip Versfeld told Netwerk24 Van Reenen made a difference in the community and was involved in projects to find shelter for the homeless and the production of trolleys they could use to collect material for recycling.

"He wanted to uplift people in his community and show that there are opportunities for them and that they shouldn't give up," Versfeld said.

Anyone with any information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact the investigation officer, Detective Sergeant Andrew Braaf, on 082 469 3359 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.