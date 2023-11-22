Breakthrough arrest made in Parow Valley murder of elderly couple

A 27-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a double murder case in Parow Valley, after a elderly couple were found dead in their home on Monday. Parow police discovered the gruesome scene in Mark Street, Parow Valley, on Monday, November 20, 2023 where the lifeless bodies of a 71-year-old male and a 77-year-old female were found, both declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

Parow police are actively investigating two counts of murder in connection with this case. The motive behind this incident is believed to be a house robbery, prompting police to launch a thorough investigation. Their efforts were rewarded when a 27-year-old man was arrested. Western Cape police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi said: “The investigating officer assigned to the investigation went the proverbial extra mile and pursued all information at his disposal and launched a manhunt with his team in a bid to ensure a breakthrough,”

Their relentless efforts resulted in the apprehension of a 27-year-old suspect, who is now in custody and set to appear in the Bellville Magistrate court on Thursday November 23, 2023. While this arrest marks a crucial step in the investigation, authorities do not rule out the possibility of additional arrests. “The possibility that more arrests can be made are not excluded,” Swartbooi added. In light of these developments, authorities are appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Crime Stop anonymously at 08600 10111.