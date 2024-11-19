Breakthrough as BMA captures wanted German national at OR Tambo

The Border Management Authority (BMA) of South Africa has apprehended a German national who had long evaded justice and was listed on Interpol’s most wanted list. This significant breakthrough occurred during a routine border operation at OR Tambo International Airport on November 15.

The interception was made possible following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the BMA and Interpol, which took place on November 14 in Pretoria. This landmark agreement, signed by Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato of the BMA and Brigadier Ntime Mokhine, the executive director of Interpol NCB Pretoria, signals a firm commitment to enhance the security of South Africa’s ports of entry and underscores the BMA’s ambition to collaborate with strategic agencies globally. The German suspect, who was travelling under a fraudulent Israeli passport, was originally intercepted in Turkey and returned to South Africa on November 8.

Despite his attempts to assert his identity as an Israeli national — to which he claimed an accent consistent with the region — investigative efforts from the BMA soon revealed discrepancies in his story. After contacting the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), BMA officials confirmed through the embassy that he was, in fact, not an Israeli citizen. As investigations deepened, the BMA engaged Interpol, only to discover the individual was evading justice for drug trafficking with an international warrant for his arrest that had been active for the past eight years.

It was further uncovered that the suspect had been residing in Malawi under a new identity and held a temporary residence permit, having travelled under both German and Israeli passports. Alarming evidence suggested he had stolen the Israeli identity outright. Masiapato highlighted the essential role of the BMA in safeguarding the nation’s borders and the importance of international cooperation in combating transnational crime. “This interception underscores the critical role the BMA plays in safeguarding South Africa’s ports of entry and collaborating with international security agencies to combat transnational crime,” he stated.