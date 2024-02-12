Breakthrough in Crossroads triple-murder shooting

One month following a breakthrough in the Crossroads triple-murder case, which claimed the life of off-duty LEAP officer Siphelo Magwa, two additional suspects aged between 30 and 35 will face court proceedings. The arrests were made on Friday by the provincial serious and violent crime unit in collaboration with Crime Intelligence, concluding an eight-month-long manhunt.

“Police acted on information received from Crime Intelligence that one of the outstanding suspects was at a medical facility in Crossroads. They acted on the information, and found the suspect who was then apprehended. Further investigation led the team to a residence in Mitchells Plain where another suspect was found. The investigation continues,” said FC Van Wyk. The two suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Magwa, who was attached to the LEAP unit in Mitchells Plain, was reportedly sitting in a vehicle with his brother and another person on May 18, last year, when a number of men allegedly approached the stationary vehicle in Sonwabile Drive. Slain LEAP officer Zamikhaya Kwinana. Photo: supplied Multiple rounds were fired at them and they were killed on the scene. The first suspect to be apprehended was Khangelani Matroos, arrested last month. He faces three counts of murder and illegal possession of a firearm. Matroos was convicted of housebreaking in 2003 and 2012 and was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm.

The accused are also allegedly linked to the murder of LEAP officer, Zamikhaya Kwinana, who was killed during a violent taxi strike in August last year. Safety and security mayco member JP Smith said their officers served in some of the most dangerous areas. “Our colleagues from the City worked closely with SAPS, which saw the three suspects identified during the course of last year. With two in custody, and one succumbing to his injuries sustained during a shoot out, whilst trying to apprehend him, two more wanted suspects were still at large. Senior detectives have now made a breakthrough and turned over that last stone.

“I promised officer Magwa's family and his colleagues within the directorate, that we would do our utmost to bring his killers to justice. “An injury to one is an injury to all and while we do our best to hold the line, when their attack is turned directly on our officers, we cannot back down or cower under their threat of violence,” said Smith. Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC, Reagen Allen commended SAPS and those who assisted in ensuring that the suspects were apprehended.

“(I urge) anyone who might have further information into this matter to make it available to SAPS, so that investigators provide prosecutors with a watertight file that cannot be disputed in court. “I also encourage the judiciary to consider adding charges, as an attack on any law enforcement officer should be regarded as an attack on the State. I hope this brings a measure of further comfort to the family of the deceased.” Anyone with information on crime can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 0860010111, SMS Crime Line on 32211 or call the City's toll-free tip-off line number on 0800 110077.