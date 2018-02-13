Cape Town - Two men have appeared in court in connection with a hiking trail robbery on the mountain above Kalk Bay, where five people were stabbed, and nine robbed.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said success had been achieved following interventions by police in Muizenberg after incidents of robbery that occurred in the area last month.

“The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, is pleased with the arrest of two men, aged 18 and 32 years respectively, on charges of robbery with a weapon other than a firearm,” Rwexana said.

According to Rwexana, the suspects were arrested on February 11, following the release of two identikits compiled by police. They appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

They remain in custody.

Police had opened an investigation after multiple muggings and stabbings occurred in the mountains above Kalk Bay.

Shortly after 9am on January 13, Wilderness Search and Rescue were called to help hikers who were stabbed and robbed of their possessions while hiking St James Peak.

A further nine people were attacked between 11am-12pm at the Silvermine Gate 2.

Police and private security companies then launched a search for the assailants in the area.

The victims sustained moderate to serious stab wounds. Four hikers were treated on site by Wilderness Search and Rescue; five others - one who was seriously injured - were evacuated in a SkyMed helicopter.

The hikers were taken to the Groote Schuur, False Bay and Vincent Pallotti hospitals.

According to information, the victims were approached by two suspects, one of whom had a knife in his possession.

Cape Times