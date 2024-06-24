Breakthrough in Kloppers murder after man surrenders

Police have made a breakthrough in the killing of a City official Wendy Kloppers following the arrest of a 40-year-old. The suspect handed himself over while officers attached to the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit were hot on his trail, said police spokesperson FC van Wyk.

Kloppers (48), who worked for the City’s environmental affairs department, was visiting the Delft Symphony Way housing project site to conduct an inspection when she was shot dead on February 16. The City said was a case of mistaken identity. In a statement on Monday, Van Wyk said according to reports the suspect arrived at the housing construction site on foot and asked to speak with an unknown individual when he suddenly started shooting at the individuals on the site. Kloppers died on the scene due to injuries sustained and a second victim, 40 years old, was shot in the arm.

The City subsequently offered a R1 million reward for any information leading to the killer’s arrest and conviction. Western Cape Police Commissioner, Thembisile Patekile, has hailed the investigation team for their outstanding work, saying the arrest should send a strong message to other criminals that they would be hunted down and brought to book. The suspect is expected to appear at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday facing murder and attempted murder charges.