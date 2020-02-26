Cape Town – Police have made a breakthrough in the murder of an unidentified woman whose charred body was found in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, earlier this month.
A police investigation has determined that the woman was 21 years old. It is not clear where she was from.
Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said two suspects aged 28 and 29 years were arrested on Friday. They appeared in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
The case has been postponed to March 23.
Malo said: “The badly burnt body that was found in Thubelitsha, Kayamandi, was that of a female. Her name and cause of death cannot be confirmed at this stage due to an outstanding post-mortem.”