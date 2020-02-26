Breakthrough in murder of 21-year-old Stellenbosch woman









Picture: Pexels Cape Town – Police have made a breakthrough in the murder of an unidentified woman whose charred body was found in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, earlier this month. A police investigation has determined that the woman was 21 years old. It is not clear where she was from. Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said two suspects aged 28 and 29 years were arrested on Friday. They appeared in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The case has been postponed to March 23. Malo said: “The badly burnt body that was found in Thubelitsha, Kayamandi, was that of a female. Her name and cause of death cannot be confirmed at this stage due to an outstanding post-mortem.”

The body was discovered in a drain at Azania informal settlement by a resident who had gone to relieve himself in the bushes.

Community leader Zola Ndalasi said at the time the discovery in Luyolo Street had caused fear and panic among residents, especially those who do not have toilets.

“Residents came to my house on Tuesday morning to report a burned body. When I arrived at the scene, I discovered a person who was burned beyond recognition. I also noticed that she was young.

“I immediately called the police. Azania does not have toilets, so we don’t know if the girl was killed while going to relieve herself or if she was killed elsewhere and dumped here.

"This is the first gruesome murder in our community, and I hope it’s the last,” said Ndalasi.

Meanwhile, the man accused of bludgeoning and setting alight his 27-year-old girlfriend, Vuyokazi Mgolodela, abandoned his bail application yesterday.

Vuyolwethu Ganjana, 38, appeared in a packed Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court, where the case was postponed to May 21 for further investigation. It was his second appearance.

Mgolodela, a young mother from Khayelitsha, had been reported missing by her cousin Thobani Sobekwa on January 6.

