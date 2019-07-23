A 29-year-old man, arrested in Ficksburg in the Free State on another charge, appeared in court yesterday. File photo: Pixabay

Cape Town – Piketberg police have made a breakthrough in the murder of 26-year-old Sharon van Rooyen, whose decomposing body was found by family under a bed over a year ago. A 29-year-old man, arrested in Ficksburg in the Free State on another charge, appeared in court yesterday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case was postponed to next Monday for further investigation. The accused did not apply for bail and was remanded.

Van Rooyen’s body was found under a bed on a farm in Piketberg.

Her family thought she was with her boyfriend, after she did not return home for almost two weeks.

The smell led them to make the gruesome discovery.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said the suspect had fled Piketberg, but they received information from Ficksburg police detectives about a 29-year-old male.

The suspect was due to appear in court last Wednesday. “Arrangements were immediately made by Piketberg detectives to fetch him in the Free State,” Van Wyk said.

He added that the suspect was returned to Piketberg on Friday.

The Rural and Farmworkers Development organisation’s president Billy Claasen said Van Rooyen’s family were relieved that the suspect had been arrested.

“The case has been postponed, and the family is delighted that he will remain in custody. His arrest and detention will not return the Van Rooyen family’s daughter, but it will make our communities feel safer.

“Such people do not belong in our communities,” he added.

Claasen said they would monitor the case, and hoped to see justice prevail.

Cape Times