The Anti-Gang Unit arrested eight suspects for the murder of Tasneem Simons and attempted murders of three boys in Manenberg.

Cape Town – The police have made a breakthrough into the murder of 22-year-old Tasneem Simons and the attempted murders of three boys aged 10, 13 and 16, in Manenberg. “Members of the Anti-Gang Unit acted upon information about the shootings between rival gangs that occurred in the area over the past few days.

“On Tuesday at about 10.30pm eight suspects were arrested on charges of attempted murder, murder and the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“All suspects are expected to make a court appearance once charged,” said police spokesperson FC van Wyk.

Simons was shot in the head after she was caught in crossfire between gangs in Gamtoos Street on Monday.

She was reportedly pregnant. Her Janazah was held yesterday.

The three boys were wounded on Tuesday night while playing outside their Greatfish Street home.

The 10-year-old was shot in his right knee, the 13-year-old was shot in his right leg and the 16-year-old was hit in his right hand. All were taken to a nearby hospital.

The shootings come as residents wait in anticipation of the deployment of the SANDF in the Cape Flats.

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobhozi said they were still waiting for the deployment to be authorised.

“Our troops are here and we have finished the mission training, and yesterday we did our deployment drills.

‘‘The only thing we are waiting for is the deployment papers to get back to us, and once we have the papers we will be able to deploy,” said Mgobhozi.

The SANDF will help the police combat crime while maintaining law and order.

In Philippi East, where 11 people were shot dead in less than 24 hours last weekend, armed robbers have now targeted taxi commuters. Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association spokesperson Andile Soyama said: “The shootings and robberies have affected us a lot.

“It is sad the conditions our members are working under, and some have opted not to enter some areas or to stop at certain places. This meant some commuters were stranded.

“The criminals would stop the minibus taxis, and especially the Toyota Avanzas, and take all the passengers’ bags and cellphones. However, things are better after Minister of Police Bheki Cele’s visit.”

