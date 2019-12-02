File picture: Jack Lestrade / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The latest average dam level for the Western Cape is 63.4% (2018: 59.6%), with City of Cape Town dams on average 81.1% full. 

The situation for the Western Cape is largely positive barring certain regions where challenges remain. Consumers have been urged to continue to use water responsibly. 

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said water challenges will remain in future as the resource remains under pressure. 

“Ours is not a unique situation. Globally less than 3% of all of the available water is fresh, and much of it is inaccessible. 

"Recent academic reports have found that since 1960, the amount of available fresh water per person on the planet has declined by more than half, with over 40% of the world’s population facing water stress. 

"By 2030 the expected demand for fresh water will exceed supply by an estimated 40%.” 

Bredell said his department has acknowledged the recent launch of the National Water and Sanitation Master Plan by Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and while the department welcomes the plan in principle, the key will be in funding and implementing it.

“We are still studying the full plan before we can make specific comments on the impact thereof for the Western Cape.” 

Major dam statistics:

Voëlvlei dam – 86.7% full this week (2018: 89.5%. Last week: 88.2%)

Bergriver Dam 97.3% full this week (2018: 95%. Last week: 98.6%).

Theewaterskloof dam – 72.5% full this week (2018: 54.4%. Last week: 74%)

Clanwilliam Dam 80.8%. (2018: 84.5%. Last week: 84.7%) 

Major dams 2/12/2019 Previous week % 2018
Berg River 97.5
 98.7
 95.2
Steenbras Lower 91.5
 94.2
 77.4
Steenbras Upper 93.1
 93.2
 61.8
Theewaterskloof 73.1
 74.5
 54.9
Voëlvlei
 87.3
 88.5
 91.1
Wemmershoek 88.7
 90.8
 85.2
Total Stored Ml 733 472
 745 888
 632 290
% Storage 81.7
 83.0
 70.4

Cape Times