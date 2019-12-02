File picture: Jack Lestrade / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The latest average dam level for the Western Cape is 63.4% (2018: 59.6%), with City of Cape Town dams on average 81.1% full. The situation for the Western Cape is largely positive barring certain regions where challenges remain. Consumers have been urged to continue to use water responsibly.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said water challenges will remain in future as the resource remains under pressure.

“Ours is not a unique situation. Globally less than 3% of all of the available water is fresh, and much of it is inaccessible.

"Recent academic reports have found that since 1960, the amount of available fresh water per person on the planet has declined by more than half, with over 40% of the world’s population facing water stress.