BRICS comments split GNU partners

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday hit back at DA leader John Steenhuisen, saying the Government of National Unity’s (GNU) second biggest partner cannot impose their policy positions on him under the guise of the coalition government. “The DA retains the right to maintain their individual foreign policy position.

“However, they can't impose that position on the President under the guise of the GNU,” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya from Russia. Magwenya made the comment after Steenhuisen distanced the DA from Ramaphosa’s remarks during bilateral engagements with Russian President Vladimir Putin, that "Russia is a valuable ally and friend". “The Democratic Alliance, as a key partner in the GNU, rejects this characterisation in no uncertain terms. The Democratic Alliance does not consider Russia, or Vladimir Putin, to be an ally of our nation,” Steenhuisen said.

“We cannot and will not agree that South Africa should consider an authoritarian regime, that is currently violating international law by waging an imperialist war of aggression against a sovereign state, as an ally.” Magwenya said Steenhuisen’s statement was an attempt to micromanage the president, which was inappropriate regardless of the importance and the respect Ramaphosa attaches to the GNU. “He will not be micromanaged by the DA or any party for that matter in the exercise and management of foreign policy,” he said.

Ramaphosa, who arrived in Russia on Tuesday, is leading a South African delegation to the BRICS Business Forum meeting. His delegation notably does not include ministers from the DA or any other parties in the GNU. Accompanying Ramaphosa are International Relations and Co-operation Minister Ronald Lamola, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, and Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau. Magwenya said international travel with Ramaphosa was based on the content and substance of a particular visit.

The ministers submit travel requests to Ramaphosa with details of their programme, over and above the support they provide to him. “The suggestion that ministers were selected on the basis of their party membership is outright petty. The ministers that are here in Russia are here on the basis of the BRICS programme and agenda of the summit,” he said. DA national spokesperson Willie Aucamp said Ramaphosa can invite whom he wants to invite on any official overseas trips. “He has not invited us as far as I am aware. We can’t dictate to him who he must take,” he said.

Unlike in the past when the ANC was in control of the government, Aucamp said, there was a GNU with an emphasis on unity. He said Ramaphosa was speaking on his and the ANC’s behalf when he said Russia was an ally and friend of South Africa. “We as the GNU do not agree and therefore he can’t make that statement unless that has been discussed within the GNU,” Aucamp said. He was echoing Steenhuisen’s sentiments when he stated that the government cannot afford to make statements that could jeopardise international relations and trade opportunities, which are crucial for realising key objectives of growth and job creation.

“I reiterate the importance of positions expressed on behalf of the GNU being the subject to full and proper debate within the government mechanisms before being announced as positions of the GNU to ensure maximum consensus and agreement amongst the parties to the GNU,” said Steenhuisen. Responding to Steenhuisen on social media, another GNU partner, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie said: “The president made a huge mistake by leaving you behind. “He should have taken you with, and you would have smiled and laughed with President Putin just like you did with President Xi. You are not speaking on behalf of the government, thepresident does. Go back to work now, minister.”

University of North West political analyst Professor Andre Duvenhage said in an interview with the “Cape Times” that there were a number of huge issues in the GNU that ranged from legislation, application of law and international relations policy. “When you talk about coalition politics, you must get a mandate from your parties before you speak on their behalf. At the moment what Ramaphosa says is not a statement coming from the GNU.

“This rather an ANC statement or a statement aligned with the ANC and, maybe, certain partners,” Duvenhage said. He said there was clearly no internal consultation and consensus. “This will bring a rift within the GNU.”

Duvenhage recalled Ramaphosa recently addressing the UN General Assembly about South Africa as a super democracy that was trying to reconcile differences and present the concept of GNU. He said he expected a reaction from the West following Ramaphosa’s comments in Russia as South Africa’s economic interest was not primarily in being with BRICS countries. “That is clearly going to put the GNU in danger. We have seen there are problems with the Basic Education Laws Amendment bill, international relations and probably the most problem being the implementation of law.