Settlers High School physical sciences and mathematics teacher Isaac Muserere explained that it was extremely difficult to get assistance for his son Tinotenda, as they were from Zimbabwe, meaning most bursaries, scholarships and bank loans were not open to him.
“My wife is unemployed. As such, despite my child being bright, I may not be able to send him to university, since I am the only breadwinner in the family.
“I have since applied for a permanent residence visa but it would not be out in time for Tinotenda to go to university.
“In addition, there is no guarantee that the visa will be granted.