Lynette Volschenk Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – Francois le Roux, who is married to the slain Lynette Volschenk’s sister, Chrystal, again shared his grief on social media on Tuesday over her horrific death. “You work too hard, let’s go away for the weekend to the mountains," said Le Roux, who had to take an emergency flight home after he heard of the 32-year-old Bellville woman's death on August 22, recalling the precious time they had spent together and posted a photo of Volschenk and her sister sitting outside by a fire.

"I remember the cold mountain air, the flames of the warm fire, the sound of the river slowly flowing downstream and your smile… a perfect evening.

"Four days later you were taken away from us. If I knew this was the last photo I would take of you, I would have done a bit more. Love you sis."

Kyle Ruiters, the 24-year-old man accused of murdering Lynette Volschenk at the Loevenstein flats, will appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court again on November 21.

When the former Wynberg Boys' High pupil appeared in court on Monday, prosecutor Clifford Moatlhodi told the court the State would oppose bail, but Ruiters doesn't intend to apply for bail, News24 reported.

Members of SA Women Fight Back sat in the court in black-T-shirts with "No Bail" emblazoned on them.

It's expected that the post-mortem and DNA results would take at least three months to complete.

Volschenk's head was allegedly found in bushes outside the building and her body parts in her and the accused's flat, which were respectively on the 10th and 9th floor of the building.

Ruiters, who reportedly worked at the Seesig flats and lived with his advocate aunt, has a clean record, a fixed address and no pending warrants or cases against him.

On both occasions the slightly built accused has attended court proceedings, he had insults hurled at him.

In a live Facebook video on August 26, Le Roux said: “Last week, my sister was very horrifically pulled out of our family.

"It wasn’t an act of crime but an act of violence, I think is the best description.

“At this stage, our family is moving between a state of rage and heartache at the moment.”