Browns Farm blocked drains a health concern

Browns Farm residents in Philippi have been living with blocked drains and prolonged sewage spillages, which has caused health concerns in the community. Ward councillor Bennett Payiya, said residents in Dyala Street were living in a health hazard.

“I have heard about the situation, the drain blockage is directly affecting the community because they have to walk to get local taxis. “Recently, most children from the community are starting to show symptoms of skin rash,” said Payiya. Mayco member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, said protection fee extortionists were preventing them from servicing Browns Farm.

“The depot received a notification of a blocked drain in Dyala Street, but unfortunately it could not immediately service the area without law enforcement. “The City’s contractors that are supposed to be working in the area to clean and fix drains are being threatened to pay protection fees (extortion) by gangs in order to be able to work successfully in these areas. “Drains are being serviced when Law Enforcement or armed security guards are available to accompany our teams.

“Our teams are being attacked and intimidated in this area so it is difficult to service this area timeously as the depot has to arrange Law Enforcement prior to servicing the area. “Sewer blockages in this area are predominantly caused by rags and other foreign objects that are being disposed of in the system. “These undue and obstructive delays hinder service delivery to these communities and the consequences are prolonged overflows resulting in further unhealthy environments for residents,” said Badroodien.

Badroodien urged residents to be circumspect of what they disposed in the sewer system. Here’s what residents can do to help reduce sewer overflows and the sanitation service: Don't flush anything other than human waste and toilet paper. For more tips, see www.capetown.gov.za/blocked-sewers

Use the City’s solid waste services provided to get rid of your waste, not drains. Waste that gets into the sewer pipes will block it and put strain on and damage the infrastructure related to the conveyance and treatment of sewage across the City such as pump stations and WWTWs which are costly to repair.

Report sewer blockages and overflows using one of the City’s official channels

Report vandalism to the sewage reticulation system and stolen or missing sewer manhole covers. Report water and sanitation-related service requests, such as a sewer overflow, to one of the following channels: