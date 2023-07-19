Brrrr! SA braces for more snow

South Africans have been warned to brace for icy cold weather this week, with snow again expected in some areas. Following close on the heels of the extreme winter weather system which brought widespread snow and bitter cold a week ago, yet another cut-off low is expected to introduce a dramatic drop in temperature, the South Africa Weather Service (Saws) said.

“A cut-off low is expected to develop over the southern interior of South Africa. This system will result in a sudden and widespread lowering of maximum temperatures, especially over the Cape provinces, as early as Wednesday.” Apart from the impact of widespread, bitterly cold and showery conditions setting in over the Cape provinces, the Saws expects snowfall over the higher mountains of the Cape provinces Wednesday, spreading to include the Drakensberg Mountain peaks of Lesotho and KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. Numeric model (NWP) predictions of 24-hour rainfall in mm, for (a) Wednesday 19 July, (b) Thursday 20 July, (c) Friday 21 July and (d) Saturday 22 July 2023. Note the heavier falls (of the order of 30 to 50 mm) expected over parts of the North West province, south-western Limpopo, and Gauteng on Friday, shifting eastwards during Saturday. Source: GFS model (National Centers for Environmental Prediction)

As the cut-off low develops further and intensifies during the week, cold weather, accompanied by overcast, rainy conditions, can be expected to set in over parts of the Northern Cape, North-West, Gauteng, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Mpumalanga. “This weather will persist during Friday, when heavier falls can be expected over the western and central parts of the above-mentioned provinces. “Persistent rainfall is therefore likely to lead to localised flooding and minor disruptions of road traffic.