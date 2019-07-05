Surrounded by her family, Ouma Galiema Ismail from Fairways turned 100 yesterday. She has five children, 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Photo: Tracey Adams / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Ouma Galiema Ismail could not contain her emotions as family and friends gathered yesterday to celebrate her very special birthday. A bubbly Ismail celebrated her 100th birthday at her daughter Rukaya Doutie’s home in Fairways.

Seated in a wheelchair at a table laden with sweet and savoury treats, she was filled with joy while surrounded by her loved ones.

“She’s been reminding me all week as to who she wants to attend her birthday party. She’s been really excited about it and has been looking forward to it for a very long time,” said Doutie, who has been taking care of her mother for the past 20 years.

Ismail hails from Claremont and single-handedly raised her six children.

About a decade ago, she said, she had to say farewell to one of her two sons. Today, she shares her life with her five children, 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Ismail said she never expected to live until the age of 100, and had no secret for living for a century. “I really have no idea how I managed it. It must be because of something good that I did during my lifetime. I honoured my parents and did a lot for them while they were alive. I also never smoked.”

As a young woman, Ismail had worked as a domestic worker, said Doutie. “We’re so honoured to share this special occasion with her. Nobody else in the family has made it to 100 years yet.”

Family members were eager to share their memories of Ismail, who clearly remembered her youth.

Doutie said her mother “loves going to the beach, so we often take her there and take her on drives. She also loves flowers and plants, and beams whenever we bring fresh flowers”.