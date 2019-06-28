COLIN the bull’s story had a happy ending after he was rescued in Mitchells Plain in a bad state.

Cape Town – An adult bull has been adopted and is living his best life after being rescued following a cruel attack. Earlier this month, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s Horse Care Unit was called to Mitchells Plain to assist with an injured and traumatised bull.

CoGH SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said the bull had been “viciously attacked” and stabbed multiple times across his body, as well as suffering several blows to his head.

“It was evident someone had tried to hack off one of his horns.”

She said the bull was named Colin, “after the kind soul who reported the case to us”.

“Once Colin was back in the safety of the CoGH SPCA farmyard, doctors were able to successfully remove his injured horn and alleviate his pain.

“The next few days were touch and go as Colin was very stressed. He also had a bad case of worms and his immune system was compromised.”

Abraham said she was thrilled with his recovery.

“This beautiful bull has turned a corner. Colin has been adopted and will be able to fully recover in the tranquil environment he deserves.”

While Colin’s story had a happy ending, the organisation has appealed for adoption for another animal, a dog rescued after being dumped on the side of an isolated road by his owner.

Abraham said Lenny, as he has been named, was one of the lucky ones that didn’t end up starving to death or being knocked over by a car.

“A kind soul saw him being taken out of the car boot and dumped, and immediately called CoGH SPCA Inspector Theo Arendolf to save him.”

She said Lenny was ready for adoption. “When he first arrived he was wary, hungry, scared and defensive. He is still learning to trust.”

To find out about adoption, call 021 700 4152. To report cruelty call 0217004158/9 or 083 3261 604 a/h .