Bulletproof vest saves paramedic

Cape Town - An EMS paramedic was saved by a bulletproof vest when he was shot during a call out in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday morning. In the latest attack, EMS spokesperson Deanne Bessick said, two staff members were dispatched to Beacon Valley to assist a patient when an unknown suspect ran towards the ambulance and shot one of the paramedic’s in the chest. The paramedic survived thanks to a bulletproof vest, but this was not the first time he was attacked, Bessick said, he was stabbed in the back with a knife in the same area. “There were no injuries, besides the bruising that was left behind in the area where the bullet hit him. The paramedic is severely traumatised and has been for counselling.

“He is also one of the members of the Tafelsig project consisting of a dedicated vehicle and crew that was implemented more than a year ago,” said Bessick.

She appealed to the public to go to their nearest police station should they have any information that could assist with investigations into EMS attacks.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the vehicle was being escorted by SAPS at the time of the incident.

“A case of attempted murder was registered at Mitchells Plain SAPS on Tuesday at 3.30am after the complainant, a 46-year-old male ambulance driver, reported that while escorting a patient to hospital he was at the corner of Imperial and Palestrina roads when an unknown male about to cross the road pulled out a firearm from his waist, pointed and fired a shot through the driver’s side window.”

“The bullet struck the victim on the right side of his stomach, but was fortunately stopped by the bulletproof jacket he was wearing.

“The unknown suspect managed to flee the scene. No persons have been arrested,” said Traut.

At the weekend, three EMS crews were attacked in Philippi.

No injuries were reported. Meanwhile, mayoral committee member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien has asked residents to look out for dumped medical waste after a company contracted to collect and transport medical waste from city health clinics in Khayelitsha was hijacked.

“Details around the incident are still under investigation and at this point we are uncertain of the whereabouts of the medical waste.

“Our concern is that the hijackers may dump this waste, if they haven’t done so already.

Hazardous waste creates an immediate health hazard to anyone who may come into contact with it.

“This can be a chemical by-product or a contaminated solid, or anything in between. For this reason, proper and swift disposal is a must. Hazardous waste can cause harm to the environment as well,” said Badroodien.

Cape Times